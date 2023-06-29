Hacienda Heights residents protest conversion of Motel 6 near school into homeless housing

Hacienda Heights residents protested outside Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis' office following the decision to convert a motel into a permanent living space for people experiencing homelessness.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Hacienda Heights residents protested outside Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis' office following the decision to convert a motel into a permanent living space for people experiencing homelessness.

Residents presented Solis' office with 2,500 signatures against the Project Homekey plans, citing safety concerns in the community.

"Not in my backyard," said resident Ali Weiner. "We don't want to be faced with having these issues when kids are trying to walk to school."

The Motel 6 is near the 60 Freeway off-ramp, about 640 feet from Palm Elementary School.

One woman says she's a crossing guard for the school and says the homeless are already a problem.

"You have to warn the kids, don't look at them, don't talk to them, just mind your own business - otherwise they get upset," said Denise Sofka. "And you can't do that... it's not safe."

Solis issued a statement that reads, in part: "Converting this site into permanent housing will stabilize the property by providing permanent homeless with wrap-around supportive services prioritizing those living on the streets of Hacienda Heights."

The supervisor's office says the motel is currently closed for refurbishments, but about 142 units will be open at that location by the end of 2024.