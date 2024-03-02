Hacienda Heights family still recovering from mudslide that damaged home

Recent storms have left many homes across Southern California vulnerable to mudslides, and the region is now bracing for more rain this weekend.

Recent storms have left many homes across Southern California vulnerable to mudslides, and the region is now bracing for more rain this weekend.

Recent storms have left many homes across Southern California vulnerable to mudslides, and the region is now bracing for more rain this weekend.

Recent storms have left many homes across Southern California vulnerable to mudslides, and the region is now bracing for more rain this weekend.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Barron family have been living in Hacienda Heights for eight years, but their home was almost wiped out in an instant when a mudslide came crashing down.

"Every time it rains, we're going to be worried," Wendy Barron told Eyewitness News.

Recent storms have left many homes across Southern California vulnerable to mudslides, and the region is now bracing for more rain this weekend.

The Barron family was evacuated in early February when heavy rain sent mud sliding down a hillside, and the mud ended up crashing through a wall and left a hug hole in their home.

"We saw a big mudslide come down, and it just went right through our bedroom wall," Barron recounted.

Two other homes had to be evacuated.

The Barrons are grateful no one was hurt and for the help of Los Angeles County firefighters, but they're still busy cleaning up and dealing with what's ahead.

They're using up their savings and speaking with geotechnical engineers and attorneys to prevent it from happening again.

"Everything had to be paid out of our pocket. We're getting plans for permits for the wall to be rebuilt, but it's going to take time," Jesus Barron said. "It's going to take a few months to actually go back to normal."

The Barrons estimate crews took away about 150 tons of mud off their property.

Less than four miles away in La Habra, repairs continue at the Las Lomas Gardens apartment complex where more than two dozen people were evacuated.

The heavy rain caused a retention wall there to collapse, damaging several cars and leading to the city red-tagging a building.

A management spokesperson told Eyewitness News that residents are back in their homes and repairs are underway.

One neighbor said the construction noise wakes him up early in the morning, but he's not worried about the rain on the way since he lives across the street.

Those directly affected in the last downpour hope this round is lighter.