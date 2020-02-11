Traffic

Road connecting San Gabriel Valley, Orange County reopens

LA HABRA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a big day Tuesday for commuters traveling between Orange County and the San Gabriel Valley -- a major shortcut is reopening.

Part of Hacienda Road, which connects Hacienda Heights to La Habra and north Orange County, is reopening. The road was closed in March of 2019 after threats of a landslide.

The City said the repairs could take a year.

The closure stretched about half a mile from West Skyline Drive to Canada Sombre Road.

The closure has been tough on drivers for nearly a year.

Supervisor Janice Hahn advised commuters to drive with caution since local wildlife moved back into the area in the last year during the repairs.
