VIDEO: Whale lunges out of water, surprises flute-playing paddle boarder in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KABC) -- Incredible video shows a woman paddle boarding in Half Moon Bay when a juvenile humpback whale leaps out of the water and into the air right next to her.

Viviana Guzman is a concert flutist and Grammy-nominated musician. She posted the video to YouTube and said, "I play my flute for the whales, and they come!"

Guzman and a friend caught two angles of the feeding whale jumping out of the water.

"When I screamed, it turned away from me. It surprised me, and I surprised it," she told ABC News. "It could have totally toppled me, but he just gently went away, went under the water."

Guzman, who lives near Half Moon Bay, described the whale as "like an iceberg." She said she often plays her flute while paddle boarding - which she said catches the attention of whales.

"I feel like they're curious about the flutes and they come towards me," she said. "I started my usual playing, and all of a sudden one came really, really close to me."

KGO-TV and ABC News contributed to this report.