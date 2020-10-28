Society

Halloween 2020: 6-year-old boy shows off custom-made In-N-Out costume that fits over wheelchair

"Just because he is in a wheelchair doesn't mean he has to miss out on the Halloween fun and festivities," said Maddux's mom.
By Brittany Cloobeck
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Meet Maddux, a 6-year-old boy from Highland who loves Halloween.

Maddux was born with Spina Bifida and Achondroplasia Dwarfism, so every year his parents make him a custom costume that fits over his wheelchair.

The costumes began when Maddux turned three and received his first wheelchair, and since then he has dressed up as Fred Flintstone in the Flintstone car, a Pac Man classic arcade game and a USPS postal worker driving a mail truck -- all custom-made by his family.

Maddux and his family pose in their In-N-Out-inspired costumes.

@porchtraits.co


RELATED | Disney introduces adaptive costume line for fans who use wheelchairs

This year, Maddux is dressing up in a costume inspired by one of his favorite restaurants: In-N-Out.

"His favorite food is grilled cheese and french fries and he especially loves this from In-N-Out," Maddux's mom, Desirée Remillet, told ABC7 over Instagram direct message.

The full ensemble includes an In-N-Out truck, shirt, bag and hopefully lots of grilled cheese.

@porchtraits.co



Each year, the inspiration behind each costume is inclusivity.

"Just because he is in a wheelchair doesn't mean he has to miss out on the Halloween fun and festivities," said Remillet.

The Remillet family is already planning on next year's costume, hoping to make one inspired by their favorite Los Angeles teams. Ideas include Vin Scully in the Dodgers press box or a Kings Zamboni.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhighlandsan bernardino countyhalloweencostumes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MLB criticizes Turner for actions after COVID-19 diagnosis
Celebrations after World Series turn chaotic in downtown LA
Video shows bicyclist hit by driver during Dodgers celebration
Study: COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in OC than thought
Blue Ridge Fire is 16% contained after burning 14,334 acres
LAPD chief decries chaotic street celebrations after World Series
Latinos hit hard by COVID because many are essential workers, experts say
Show More
'This is what voter suppression looks like': Huntington Park officials make desperate plea for more vote centers
LA County considers 'COVID-recovery surcharge'
Silverado Fire: Evacuations in Irvine lifted, others remain
Country music firebrand known for string of hits dies at 81
LA debuts program to send unarmed team to mental health incidents
More TOP STORIES News