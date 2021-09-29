Halloween events in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios
Select nights September 9 - October 31
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with eight terrifying experiences from TV and movies.
halloweenhorrornights.com
Six Flags Fright Fest
September 11 - October 31 on select dates
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia
Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream worthy rides. During these select days the theme park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
sixflags.com
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
September 24 - October 31
Griffith Park Old Zoo, 4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles
The 30-acre attraction consists of a 25-minute nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 12.
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Halloween Movies at The El Capitan Theatre
October 1 - 7: Disney's "Hocus Pocus"
October 8 - 17: Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shown in 4-D
1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood
elcapitantheatre.com
Nights Of The Jack
October 1 - October 31
King Gillette Ranch, Calabasas
Enjoy the enchanting King Gillette Ranch grounds in this 2/3 mile walking trail. This Halloween wonderland features a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, and tons of other "Instagrammable" moments for all to enjoy! Advanced ticket purchase is required.
nightsofthejack.com
Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo
October 1 - 31
October 23, 24, 30 or 31, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.
lazoo.org
Haunted Little Tokyo
Events throughout October
Various Locations, Little Tokyo, Los Angeles
The neighborhood is transformed with pumpkin patches, ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, free Halloween movie screenings, haunted walking tours, themed drink specials, scrumptious food, and more.
The pumpkin patch is on October 16 and the block party and scavenger hunt is on October 30.
golittletokyo.com
PumpkinFest 2021
October 2 - 31
Pumpkin Festival at AGRIscapes, 4102 S. University Drive, Pomona
PumpkinFest is back and better than ever. Enjoy fun activities for the entire family and the all new Moo Moo Cow train and children's garden activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.
PumpkinFest2019
Calabasas Pumpkin Festival 2021
October 17, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Located along Lost Hills Rd. & Juan Bautista de Anza Park in Calabasas
Did you know that Calabasas got its name from the Spanish word "Calabaza" meaning "pumpkin"or "gourd"? Local legend has it that in the late 1700's, explorer Juan Bautista de Anza was traveling through the area now known as Calabasas when suddenly, his wagon full of pumpkins overturned. A few months later, the area saw its first pumpkin patch!
Calabasas Pumpkin Festival
ORANGE COUNTY
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
September 3 - October 31
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim
You can catch spook-tacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday and thrill to Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy. Also returning are Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark. New this year: meet the girly, ghoulish and fang-tastic Vampirina in Hollywood Land.
disneyland.com
Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm
Selected dates, September 16 - October 31
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
Halloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm!
You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31.
Knott's Scary Farm is not recommended for kids under 13.
knotts.com
The 17th Door Haunt Experience
Selected dates, September 17 - October 31
West Fullerton Shopping Center
1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton
The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. The attraction is not suitable for children.
the17thdoor.com
Tanaka Farms
September 18 - October 31
5380 University Dr, Irvine
The popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.
tanakafarms.com
Halloween Zoo-tacular
October 23, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
OC Zoo
1 Irvine Park Road, Orange
Join this annual Halloween celebration at the OC Zoo in Irvine Regional Park on Saturday, October 23!
Free with zoo admission of $2 per person, ages 2 & under free
ocparks.com
INLAND EMPIRE
Pumpkin Rock Hike
Year-round
Southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive, Norco
The approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge, and the trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short. You'll find the giant orange orb just southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive in Norco.
Pumpkin Rock on Yelp
Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch
14861 Ramona Ave, Chino
You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities. They anticipate being able to fully reopen and offer all of their regular attractions, but things could change at any moment due to COVID. Check their web site for details.
frostysforest.com
Riverside Ghost Walk
October 22 & 23
Downtown Riverside Main Street Pedestrian Mall
University & Main St, Riverside
The Ghost Walk offers four story-telling walking tours throughout downtown Riverside, featuring the courthouse, Old Morgue, Riverside Police Station and Coffee Court. "The tours range from the perfect youngster spook-fest to more daring tours for the adventurous tour-goer."
crballet.com
VENTURA COUNTY
Underwood Family Farm
September 25 - October 31
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
Underwood's 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets start at $6.
underwoodfamilyfarms.com
