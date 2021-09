Halloween events in Southern California

EMBED >More News Videos Halloween Time and Dia de Los Muertos return to Disneyland and California Adventure.

Here's a list of Halloween events around Southern California. Share your Halloween haunts with #abc7halloween!100 Universal City Plaza, Universal CityThe amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with eight terrifying experiences from TV and movies.26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, ValenciaFright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream worthy rides. During these select days the theme park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.Griffith Park Old Zoo, 4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los AngelesThe 30-acre attraction consists of a 25-minute nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 12.1755 N. Highland Avenue, HollywoodKing Gillette Ranch, CalabasasEnjoy the enchanting King Gillette Ranch grounds in this 2/3 mile walking trail. This Halloween wonderland features a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, and tons of other "Instagrammable" moments for all to enjoy! Advanced ticket purchase is required.October 23, 24, 30 or 31, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.5333 Zoo Drive, Los AngelesThe annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.Various Locations, Little Tokyo, Los AngelesThe neighborhood is transformed with pumpkin patches, ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, free Halloween movie screenings, haunted walking tours, themed drink specials, scrumptious food, and more.The pumpkin patch is on October 16 and the block party and scavenger hunt is on October 30.Pumpkin Festival at AGRIscapes, 4102 S. University Drive, PomonaPumpkinFest is back and better than ever. Enjoy fun activities for the entire family and the all new Moo Moo Cow train and children's garden activities. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.Located along Lost Hills Rd. & Juan Bautista de Anza Park in CalabasasDid you know that Calabasas got its name from the Spanish word "Calabaza" meaning "pumpkin"or "gourd"? Local legend has it that in the late 1700's, explorer Juan Bautista de Anza was traveling through the area now known as Calabasas when suddenly, his wagon full of pumpkins overturned. A few months later, the area saw its first pumpkin patch!1313 Disneyland Dr, AnaheimYou can catch spook-tacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday and thrill to Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy. Also returning are Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark. New this year: meet the girly, ghoulish and fang-tastic Vampirina in Hollywood Land.8039 Beach Blvd., Buena ParkHalloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm!You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31.Knott's Scary Farm is not recommended for kids under 13.West Fullerton Shopping Center1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, FullertonThe 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. The attraction is not suitable for children.5380 University Dr, IrvineThe popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.OC Zoo1 Irvine Park Road, OrangeJoin this annual Halloween celebration at the OC Zoo in Irvine Regional Park on Saturday, October 23!Free with zoo admission of $2 per person, ages 2 & under freeSoutheast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive, NorcoThe approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge, and the trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short. You'll find the giant orange orb just southeast of Ingalls Park at 3737 Crestview Drive in Norco.14861 Ramona Ave, ChinoYou and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities. They anticipate being able to fully reopen and offer all of their regular attractions, but things could change at any moment due to COVID. Check their web site for details.Downtown Riverside Main Street Pedestrian MallUniversity & Main St, RiversideThe Ghost Walk offers four story-telling walking tours throughout downtown Riverside, featuring the courthouse, Old Morgue, Riverside Police Station and Coffee Court. "The tours range from the perfect youngster spook-fest to more daring tours for the adventurous tour-goer."3370 Sunset Valley Road, MoorparkUnderwood's 21st Annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more.Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tickets start at $6.If you know about a great local Halloween event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!"