Aliso Viejo neighborhood taken over by 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Halloween display

"It's been more fun having everyone involved and this is going to be the best Halloween ever," said Mike Stanley, who organized the Aliso Viejo display.
For over 10 years, the Stanley family has organized a one-of-a-kind technology-driven Halloween display on their front lawn. Deciding to recreate the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride was easy because it's their son Wyatt Stanley's favorite ride at Disneyland.
"When we went on the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride he said 'I want to live here dad.' As he got older he said 'I want to work here.' He does work there now. That is his favorite ride next to the 'Haunted Mansion.' It is my favorite ride as well," said Stanley.
The Pielemeier family moved to the neighborhood two years ago and Doug Pielemeier says seeing the Stanley's enthusiasm for the holiday is one of the reasons why they bought the house next door.
"This year we decided to be part of it. So it grew, we have multiple scenes now. The treasure scene, the wheel scene with the pirate ship. Obviously the big pirate ship," said Pielemeier.
Walking from home to home, it really feels like you're at Disneyland on the ride. And this year, the neighborhood is raising money for a good cause.
"The Fighting Fifth Marines out of Camp Pendleton. That's who we're raising money for. It's called the Holiday Magic. All proceeds go to them. We have hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies, and we just wanted to turn something like this into doing something good for somebody else," said Dawn Stanley.
For more information on how to visit the Halloween display in Aliso Viejo or donate, you can visit StanleyHaus5 on Instagram or Stanley Haus on Facebook.