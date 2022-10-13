Riverside home brings Halloween thrills to community with musical light show

Visitors can vote for their favorite songs to play in the light show.

A home in Riverside has an annual Halloween musical light show, and visitors can vote for their favorite songs.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A home in Riverside is dazzling residents and visitors with a musical light show for October.

"The lights, like you know the music, everything is really cool," said visitor Lidia Rosales.

Giant spiders, skeletons that light up and LED lights are all a part of the décor at the home of Melanie and Mark Betty.

"We have been coming here for years," said visitor Victor Martinez, who attended with his wife and children.

" [ It's ] a little treasure," and visitor Tania Martinez.

The home is on Deercreek Drive across the street from the Orange Terrace Community Park. The Bettys have been putting on the light show since 2014.

"Probably the biggest reason is just the smiles from the kids' faces. We have a lot of followers in this community that just love this show and that come out every year to enjoy it with their family," Melanie Betty said.

Betty said it takes hours of preparation and about two full weekends to set up the house.

"The question we get most often is, 'How much does your electric bill change?' It doesn't really impact it that dramatically. We are on solar here, but these are all LED lights," Betty said.

The light show matches the rhythm of the music playing in the background. Visitors can vote for their favorite songs by visiting xtremelightwizards.remotefalcon.com.

We see little kids in strollers all the way to great-grandparents. You know they all enjoy the show," Mark Betty said.

The show takes place on weekend nights through Oct. 31.

"We love it. The kids love it," said Tania Martinez.

