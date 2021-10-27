LAPD investigating alleged on-campus sexual assault of girl by Hamilton High students

By
LAPD investigating alleged sexual assault of student at Hamilton High

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a female student in a boys bathroom at Hamilton High School in Palms that reportedly involved several male students.

The Los Angeles Unified School District says the alleged attack happened last Wednesday.

Several students say the assault was videotaped and posted on social media sites.

Eyewitness News has not seen the video that is said to be circulating online, but students interviewed said there were more than five boys involved, possibly more than 10 involved in the incident.

The case is now in the hands of LAPD detectives.

The school district activated its crisis team, making counselors available to meet with concerned students.

The district released a prepared statement, which in part reads:

"At Los Angeles Unified, the well-being and safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance... At this point, this situation is an ongoing police investigation. As such, we are unable to comment further so as not to interfere with the police investigation, as well as to respect the privacy rights of students."

Some parents are upset with the way the school has handled the case, saying it withheld information from them.

"The school refused to acknowledge that it was a sexual assault. Say 'alleged,' you know, tell us what's going on because otherwise there's no transparency, and as a result there's no trust," parent Kineret Spector said.

