Small brush fire erupts at homeless encampment in Hansen Dam

A brush fire erupted out of a homeless encampment at Hansen Dam but firefighters appeared to be making progress keeping it contained.

HANSEN DAM (KABC) -- Los Angeles firefighters battled a fire that erupted in Hansen Dam Tuesday afternoon at a homeless encampment.

The grass fire was initially estimated at only a few hundred feet spread but it was sending thick plumes of smoke into the air in 8-10 mph breezes.

Firefighters dispatched a hand crew and made quick progress keeping the blaze contained. It was burning just south of the 210 Freeway near Foothill Boulevard.

By shortly after 4 p.m. firefighters reported stopping the forward progress of the fire at 1.5 acres. They were remaining on scene to conduct mopup operations and monitor hot spots.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

It was one of several small brush fires reported around Southern California on Tuesday as temperatures warmed up following weeks of June-gloom conditions. Blazes were also reported in Menifee and Walnut.