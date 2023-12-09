NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli shares creative way to mark Hanukkah in space

Jasmin Moghbeli, an Iranian-American astronaut currently on the International Space Station as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-7, is using a specially made menorah decoration since, of course, real candles aren't allowed!

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is celebrating Hanukkah in space this year, and is using a specially made menorah decoration, since, of course, "Real candles [ are ] not allowed!"

Moghbeli, an Iranian-American astronaut currently on the International Space Station as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-7, shared video of a menorah made from felt, along with a dreidel spinning in zero gravity.

In July, Moghbeli said her family made the menorah so she could celebrate Hanukkah with them.

"In my household, we celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah so I've brought some items for both to celebrate with my family," she said.

"I've got a Christmas ornament with a picture of the four of us together and also my husband and little girls helped make a felt menorah with lights for each night that I can pin on to celebrate with them."

Storyful contributed to this report.