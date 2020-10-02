Careers

Georgia woman, who had been homeless for 2 years, celebrates acing job interview with happy dance

ATLANTA -- Video from a security camera caught an Atlanta woman who had been homeless for two years break out into a happy dance after acing a job interview.

Kayallah Jones is the woman in the video. She can be seen walking out of a restaurant after interviewing for a waitressing job. She stops in the parking lot and quickly does a little happy dance.

"I was excited. When I got outside, I didn't know that the cameras caught me," Jones said to her local news station.

Dakara Spence is the manager of the Atlanta restaurant. She interviewed Jones and says saw something in her.

"She had like a great energy, I felt it when she walked in, she seemed really positive," Spence said.

Spence decided to hire Jones.

"I called her phone and I said 'I'm going to hire you and I seen your happy dance, so you can continue dancing' and she was just screaming through the phone. It was a beautiful moment for me," Spence recalled.

"Ms. Dakara didn't know but I was going through so much, and at that point, when she gave me this chance and this opportunity, I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment," Jones said.
