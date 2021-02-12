lunar new year

Lunar New Year: How our families celebrate the Year of the Ox

Friday, Feb. 12, marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year in 2021. This year is the Year of the Ox.

"The ox is supposed to be a symbol of wealth and prosperity, but it also reflects diligence and perseverance," explained reporter David Louie of KGO in San Francisco, California.

We asked members of the ABC Owned Television Stations how they celebrate with their families.

"It's a time to reunite with family and wish each other good fortune in the coming year," shared Linda Ha, the Race and Culture reporter at KFSN in Fresno, California.

EMBED More News Videos

From traditions to signature dishes, we met up with Martin Yan to talk all things Lunar New Year.



The holiday is celebrated by an estimated 1.5 billion people across several Asian countries and their diasporas here in the United States. While each culture has its own unique traditions, there are common threads that run through them all.

Reporter Jaclyn Lee of WPVI in Philadelphia talked about the importance of storytelling in her Chinese-American family: "The biggest thing with families that come from immigrants is you want to pass on those stories to the future generations so they're not lost over time."

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced communities to reinvent public celebrations and shift how loved ones gather, but tradition and love are stronger than any pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylunar new yearu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
COVID-friendly Lunar New Year events in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
2 OCC students found dead in dorms on Costa Mesa campus
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
Tips from an EDD rep for navigating unemployment woes
2 men arrested in Hawthorne mortuary burglary
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Battle over Britney Spears finances to return to LA courtroom
Show More
Jazz musician Chick Corea dies at 79
CA nurse, who was mother of 3, killed while trying to save crash victim
OC sergeant battling COVID leaves ICU after 52 days
US will have enough COVID vaccine for 300 million people by July: Biden
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
More TOP STORIES News