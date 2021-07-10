4-year-old girl killed, 5-year-old boy critically injured in Harbor City rollover crash

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy remains in critical condition Saturday following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Harbor City that killed his 4-year-old relative.

The children were traveling with their uncle at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 26000 block of South Vermont Avenue when another vehicle made an illegal U-turn in front of the family, authorities said.

The family's vehicle swerved to avoid a collision and rolled over onto its side.

Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said the children along with their uncle were taken to a hospital, where the girl died of her injuries.

Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the other vehicle is still at large and a description of the fleeing vehicle was not immediately available.

Detectives returned to the scene Saturday morning to search for more evidence.



