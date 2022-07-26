Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy wounded in Harbor City shooting; suspect in custody

An off-duty L.A. County sheriff's deputy was wounded in a shooting in Harbor City and a suspect was in custody, according to police.

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in Harbor City and a suspect was in custody, according to police.

The deputy was reportedly shot during a dispute in the 23000 block of Dorset Place.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Several police officers gathered at the site of the shooting as crime scene tape cordoned off the area.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.