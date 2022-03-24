NEW YORK -- After losing his job during the pandemic, Melvin "Boots" Johnson turned to a comfort food from his childhood to help keep him afloat.
"When the pandemic hit, I was out of a job. I was at home and money was running out So, I started selling chicken and biscuits out of my garage," says Johnson, who, as an untrained baker, just started making biscuits the way his grandmother used to make them.
His customers couldn't get enough.
Scaling quickly, Johnson, also known as "Chef Boots", set up shop at a local bar from 8:00am-2:00pm to sell his deceptively simple biscuits and biscuit sandwiches.
"We make buttermilk biscuits with flour, baking powder, buttermilk, butter, honey. Six ingredients but what you're tasting is the love," notes Johnson, who wakes up early each morning to begin the baking process.
Johnson hopes to lead by example and to be a positive role model in his community. "Every biscuit we sell, its effecting change in our community. Its me sharing these biscuits with our neighborhood and changing the environment," he says.
"When you taste my food, you taste my heart."
For more information, visit: www.harlembiscuitcompany.com
Sponsored Content
The Harlem Biscuit Company Makes Biscuits Just Like Your Grandmother Used Make
Sponsored Content