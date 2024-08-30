Gig 'Em Gear: Aggie spirit soars at The Warehouse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Warehouse, which spans more than 28,000 square feet, was awarded the Guinness World Records title for the "Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store" in 2021.

Kenny Lawson started the business in 1993 with two little tables selling sweatshirts outside a game. The Warehouse has grown into a massive operation, offering extensive range of Texas A &M products.

"Game days are unlike any other. We usually have around 10,000 to 12,000 people come in here within our store, getting ready for the game," said Mark Muncia, VP of Retail at CC Creations. "Hanging out before the game, and then coming after the wins, for sure."

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations is located at 114 Holleman Drive in College Station.