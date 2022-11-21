Public urged not to throw Skittles after incident with Harry Styles on LA stage

Don't throw Skittles at Harry Styles, or anyone else, the candy's manufacturer is urging the public after an unfortunate incident in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Don't throw Skittles at people - especially Harry Styles. And especially not in his eyes.

That's a warning that probably shouldn't be necessary, but one the candymaker is putting out after the pop icon got his eye poked while on stage in Los Angeles recently.

A fan threw the colorful candy on stage while Styles was performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood last week. Video shows him visibly flinch and grab his eyes, then shake it off and continue performing.

It seems to be an unfortunate trend for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who has had several objects tossed at him while performing on stage in the last year.

A water bottle struck him in the groin in Chicago last month and some chicken nuggets were thrown on stage while he was performing at New York's Madison Square Garden this summer.

"Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the candy's Twitter account tweeted.