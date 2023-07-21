South LA park celebrates brand new tennis courts

Hundreds of community members and professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe joined in to celebrate eight brand new courts at Harvard Park in South LA.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the dedication of the eight brand new tennis courts at Harvard Park in Los Angeles. The $300,000 investment was made possible by the partnership between the united states tennis association foundation, the city of Los Angeles' recs and parks and the Pete Brown Junior Tennis Program.

"It means a lot because honestly, I've been here all my life training at these courts and to see them brand new and to hit on them and let other people experience the pleasure also, it's a great feeling," said Tory Bailey, a college player who grew up playing at Harvard Park.

There was music, food, on court activities, and a special guest appearance from professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe also known as Big Foe. Tiafoe said he supports the USTA Foundation's goal of expanding access to tennis to under-resourced communities across the country. He said refurbished courts like these helps even the playing field.

"I'm a by-product of that," Tiafoe said. "I was able and lucky enough to have those and hopefully there's a lot of Frances Tiafoes out here to come."

The USTA Foundation's National Court Refurbishment program is anticipated to provide 3.3 million dollars in funding over the next three years across the country with the goal of renovating 250 courts in under-resourced communities.

"To come out into the community and see them investing in the community but more than that investing in the people of the community and the kids, is an inspiration to me," said Lashawnn Jones, a former tennis player and parent of one of the young tennis players in the program. "It lets me know that each generation builds and they recognize the value of what this community has to offer on many levels."

The Harvard Park tennis courts are open to the public.

