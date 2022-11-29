As defense presents case, Harvey Weinstein confirms he will not testify in LA trial

When asked by Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench, Weinstein confirmed it is his decision to stay off the witness stand.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Harvey Weinstein's defense team returned from the holiday break with a full plate as they began presenting their case while continuing to discredit each of the women who testified against the defendant.

The defense's case began with a confirmation that Weinstein will not testify in his own trial.

The first of two days in the defense's case had four witnesses: Mr. C's Hotel general manager, a firefighter with the city of Los Angeles, and a Beverly Hills Police Department detective, all relevant to Jane Doe 1's testimony.

The defense also called up a choreographer who worked on Dirty Dancing Havana Nights, which was mentioned in the case from a "prior bad acts" witness.

Throughout the weeks-long trial, each of four Jane Does who took the stand over illustrated in great detail their accusation that Weinstein either raped or sexually assaulted them.

Each cried during their testimony, while some sobbed.

"They have to validate those emotions," said Lou Shapiro, a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with this case. "But at the same time, they can challenge the allegations as misunderstandings, or understandings."

The defense, led by attorney Mark Werksman, has repeatedly asserted the sex was consensual, transactional, and part of the business, implying each of these women had something to gain professionally, and that they knew that.

"We know that Werksman spent a lot of time and questions addressing the issues that, 'Well, you went to Weinstein once, you had an unpleasant encounter that you didn't want to get involved with, but then you went back again. You kept in touch,'" said Shapiro.

Among the women to testify was Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the first partner of California.

She told the court she kept in touch with Weinstein as a way to survive in the entertainment business because he was so powerful at the time.

The defense has one more witness scheduled to testify, and will call that person in Wednesday morning. Judge Lench expects the jury to begin deliberations by Thursday.