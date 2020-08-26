Community & Events

LA's Haunted Hayride reimagined as drive-up experience for 2020 with new San Dimas location

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Although usual Halloween parties may not be possible this year, one popular Los Angeles attraction is making some changes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Haunted Hayride, usually held at Griffith Park, has been re-imagined into a live drive-up experience and tickets are now on sale.

Another notable change: This year's event is being held at Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas, near Raging Waters.

Organizers describe the attraction as an immersive and interactive experience that combines elements of a drive-thru and drive-in.

People will drive down a "creepy stretch of road" that will feature some familiar sets from the hayride, topped off with a show "featuring an original multimedia story displayed on a 40 foot screen."

The event will take place on select nights starting Sept. 25 through Nov. 1.
