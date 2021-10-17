Community & Events

Santa Clarita haunted house celebrates 50 years

You can experience these terrifying twists and turns for free or skip the line by donating $10 to a good cause.
By
SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- For 50 years, a haunted house in Santa Clarita has been giving locals something to scream about.

The creators of Beware the Dark Realm Haunted House work on this immersive experience all year long and get thousands of visitors each year.

You can experience these terrifying twists and turns for free or skip the line by donating $10 to a good cause. For the past three years, they've collected donations for the nonprofit Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley.

"They do a great job of really sponsoring families in need, and we're just another event that puts some awareness out there for some of those that can really use the donations that we can collect for the valley," said Beware the Dark Realm creator Christian Sivley.

The haunted house will be open on weekends for the rest of the month from 7 to 10 p.m.

