Haunted Mansion inspired Airbnb in SoCal promises ghoulish fun - and spooky sounds while you sleep!

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Disney's new film "Haunted Mansion" hits theaters on Friday and some fans are booking a stay at a spooky Airbnb inspired by the iconic Disneyland attraction.

The 4-bedroom home in Fullerton is known as the Ghostly Retreat and it pays tribute to the attraction through elaborate decorations with sound and lighting effects.

A production designer listed the property and said it took him two months to transform it into this "Haunted Mansion" lookalike.

According to the Airbnb listing, you can experience "strange and frightening sounds" echoing in the halls while you sleep!

Don't worry. If you're not a fan, the lights and sounds can be turned off at any time.

The Airbnb - which costs $632 a night - can accommodate up to eight people, but you may not want to bring young children.

