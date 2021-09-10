Family spokesperson says 'their world is shattered' after 6-year-old dies at amusement park

EMBED <>More Videos

Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado -- A friend of the family of the 6-year-old girl who died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs is speaking out.

Authorities are still investigating the tragic death of the girl on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

A friend of her family said they're devastated beyond words.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare and something you don't wish on your worst enemy," said Bementayehu Mekonnen.

The Estifanos lost their daughter Wongel in a fatal accident Sunday.

The Haunted Mine Drop ride puts riders in a near freefall for 110 feet.

ABC News was told park employees began administering first aid until paramedics arrived but she did not survive.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

"Their world shattered," Mekonnen said. "One moment they are in denial. The next minute they are trying to plead with God to bring her back. They are bargaining with him. They are angry."

While it has not been determined if the park was in neglect, Colorado laws can limit the right to sue a ride operator even if they were at fault.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said the ride was inspected in June and has passed inspections since it opened in 2017.

Mekonnen said the family is determined to enact change in their daughter's name.

"They wouldn't want anyone to go through what they are going through right now, so they're going to do everything they can to make sure this never happens again -- even through her death, she's going to make a difference," Mekonnen said.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Lightning storm strikes Southern California overnight
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
LAPD investigating after Larry Elder aide punched at campaign event
SoCal hot on Friday, with possible thunderstorms
Buena Park suspect tried to kill wife while she drove school bus
Recall election: Candidates set to make campaign stops across SoCal
TSA doubles fines for airline passengers violating mask rules
Show More
9/11: Ex-San Rafael resident remembers late wife, heroism of Flight 93
Bay Area ICU doctor describes patients 'pleading for vaccine'
Officer saves choking infant outside CA In-N-Out
Amazon offers to pay college tuition for most US workers
Newsom, Elder spar over climate-change issue
More TOP STORIES News