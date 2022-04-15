explosion

Kansas gas explosion injures 2; massive fire caught on video

Nearby residents evacuated after Haven gas plant explosion
EMBED <>More Videos

Haven, Kansas fire caught on video after massive explosion; 2 hurt

HAVEN, Kan. -- Two people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a gas plant in Kansas.

Crews were called to a fire at the Haven Midstream Gas Plant, formerly known as the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant, just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on the scene they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Crews also reported explosions, KAKE reported.

A 2-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to contain the fire.

RELATED: Nearly 8K gallons of gasoline spill in Kane County, closing roadways in area

According to Reno County, Kansas' emergency manager, the two people taken to a Wichita, Kansas hospital had only minor injuries.

Gas to the plant has been shut off. Reno County officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasexplosiongas leakfireu.s. & worldnatural gasgas fumes
EXPLOSION
OC burn victim reunites with doctors, staff who saved his life
4 injured in explosions at metal recycling facility in Montclair
2 dead, 19 injured in suspected gas leak explosion in Playa del Carmen
Caltrans detonates boulder that crashed onto highway near Lake Tahoe
TOP STORIES
California delays COVID vaccine mandate for schools until 2023
SoCal mom says cyberbullying of her daughter sparked fight at school
4.6-magnitude quake off Baja California shakes San Diego County
Coachella is back after 2 years of COVID-19 cancellations
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
1 suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village
Russian warship sinks after Ukraine claims it was hit by missile
Show More
Second family to hold 1st known Passover Seder at VP's residence
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Dodgers' offense comes alive in 9-3 win over Reds
FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection
More TOP STORIES News