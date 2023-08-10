Hawaii wildfires: Tourists told to evacuate as historic town of Lahaina left devastated

ABC7's David Ono is reporting from Hawaii where wildfires have devastated parts of Maui.

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (KABC) -- Devastating wildfires raging across parts of Hawaii forced evacuations, destroyed buildings and left several injured.

At least six people have been killed as strong winds and dry conditions fueled flames across Maui and the Big Island. One of the hardest hit areas is in the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

ABC7's David Ono is in Kaanapali, a few miles to the north from Lahaina.

Power and cell service continues to be very limited, which is affecting the ability to clearly communicate with David. But earlier on Wednesday, he sent video of people lining up at grocery stores and food trucks. Because of the lack of power, most restaurants are closed.

And as he explained, tourists in the area have been told to voluntarily evacuate but they have nowhere to go.

Officials said 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured. They feared the death toll could rise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.