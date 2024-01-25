WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver crashes into several parked cars in Hawaiian Gardens

KABC logo
Thursday, January 25, 2024 3:14PM
Driver crashes into 10 parked cars in Hawaiian Gardens
Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street in Hawaiian Gardens after a driver smashed into them.
KABC

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A trail of destruction was left behind in the Hawaiian Gardens area after a driver crashed into nearly a dozen parked cars.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 215th Street, just west of Norwalk Boulevard. Neighbors in the area came out to assess the damage after hearing the crash.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street.

Additional details, including whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, were not immediately available. It's unclear if the driver was arrested.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW