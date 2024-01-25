Driver crashes into several parked cars in Hawaiian Gardens

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street in Hawaiian Gardens after a driver smashed into them.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street in Hawaiian Gardens after a driver smashed into them.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street in Hawaiian Gardens after a driver smashed into them.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street in Hawaiian Gardens after a driver smashed into them.

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A trail of destruction was left behind in the Hawaiian Gardens area after a driver crashed into nearly a dozen parked cars.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 215th Street, just west of Norwalk Boulevard. Neighbors in the area came out to assess the damage after hearing the crash.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street.

Additional details, including whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, were not immediately available. It's unclear if the driver was arrested.