Hawthorne: New surveillance video shows man driving onto sidewalk before being beaten to death

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hawthorne: New surveillance video shows moments before fatal beating

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- New surveillance video has emerged that shows a 40-year-old man driving a pickup truck onto a sidewalk in Hawthorne, nearly hitting a group of pedestrians before he was pulled from the vehicle and beaten to death.

The footage is now part of a police investigation.

From across the street, security cameras captured Melguin Santos' truck as it crossed three lanes of traffic before driving up onto the sidewalk in the early morning hours of Oct. 9.

The incident occurred near the bar on Hawthorne Boulevard that Santos had been kicked out of shortly beforehand.

Police say he got into an argument with a group of people and then tried to run them over.

Santos first hit a tree and then crashed into a nearby liquor store, but missed the pedestrians, authorities say. That's when police say four men pulled him out of the truck and beat him.

"Why couldn't they talk it out? Why hurt him like that?" said his sister-in-law Ilene Perez.

A group of activists and family members called on city officials to introduce a reward for the arrests of the people who allegedly killed Santos, a father of four.
EMBED More News Videos

A candlelight vigil is planned in honor of the man who was beaten to death after he allegedly tried to run over people with his car outside a bar in Hawthorne. Meanwhile, his family members are speaking out.


Perez disputes the claim that her brother-in-law was trying to run the group over.

"You got it all wrong. My brother wasn't like that. He was not a killer. They killed him. He was probably trying to get away. He probably feared for his life," she said.

The Hawthorne Police Department is now working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to find the four suspects involved in Santos' fatal beating.

"My brother-in-law was a good man. He didn't deserve this. Whatever...started it, whatever took it to that situation, it shouldn't have (gone) that far," Perez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawthornelos angeles countyfightvigildriver killedman killedinvestigationdeath investigationinvestigationscrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized in OC, visited by Hillary Clinton
Strong winds, hot temps to kick up fire danger in SoCal Friday
Dodgers advance to NLCS with 2-1 win over rival Giants
IN kids mistakenly get COVID vaccine instead of flu shot: parents
Victim of the Bank of America, Zelle scam? Here are your rights
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
Long Beach police and fire departments explain sedative used on calls
Show More
People Mover train expected to revolutionize travel
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under CA home
Winter heating bills set to jump as much as 54% as inflation hits home
More TOP STORIES News