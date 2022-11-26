3 injured after shooting at party in Hawthorne, police say

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at a party in Hawthorne.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Rosecrans and Cerise avenues, according to the Hawthorne Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at a party and they found three people injured.

All three of the victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, and nobody has been taken into custody.