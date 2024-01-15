1 man killed, 1 wounded in Hawthorne shooting

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Hawthorne.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 12th Street. When Hawthorne police showed up, they found two men had been struck by gunfire.

Both were brought to a local hospital and one was pronounced dead there. An update on the second victim's condition was not immediately available.

Descriptions of possible suspects and the circumstances of the shooting were not released and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS (8477).