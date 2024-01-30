Man arrested after $5 million of stolen Nike merchandise found in Hawthorne

Police found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes worth $5 million in Hawthorne.

Police found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes worth $5 million in Hawthorne.

Police found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes worth $5 million in Hawthorne.

Police found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes worth $5 million in Hawthorne.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of dealing $5 million worth of stolen Nike merchandise that was discovered in a Hawthorne warehouse during a retail theft bust, authorities said.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force executed two search warrants in Hollywood and Hawthorne on Saturday.

The Hawthorne location was where Roy Lee Harvey Jr., 37, was seen delivering stolen Nike products, police said. It's unclear if anything was found at the Hollywood location

Once inside, they found thousands of pairs of Nike shoes, clothing, accessories and unique prototypes all worth millions of dollars.

Harvey Jr. was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property and he's accused of redistributing and reselling the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to call the department's Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920.