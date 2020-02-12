Students sue Delta Air Lines after plane dumps engine fuel while returning to LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three students are suing Delta Air Lines after a pilot dumped engine fuel over a populated area last month before an emergency landing at LAX.

Dozens of people were treated, including some children.

MORE: LAUSD students return to school after Delta plane dumps fuel onto campuses while returning to LAX

The lawsuit alleges the pilot should have notified air traffic control of needing to dump fuel -- so the flight could have been directed to a different location and altitude.

ABC7 reached out to Delta for a response to the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cudahylos angeles countyhazmatschoolslos angeles international airportairlinedeltafuel spillstudents
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
Teachers sue Delta after jet dumps fuel on school in Cudahy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News