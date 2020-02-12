Students sue Delta Air Lines after plane dumps engine fuel while returning to LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three students are suing Delta Air Lines after a pilot dumped engine fuel over a populated area last month before an emergency landing at LAX.Dozens of people were treated, including some children.The lawsuit alleges the pilot should have notified air traffic control of needing to dump fuel -- so the flight could have been directed to a different location and altitude.ABC7 reached out to Delta for a response to the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.