Family's medical journey to cure son's immune deficiency

New York, NY. -- TV producer and author Miguel Sancho recounts the medical journey of his son Sebastian in a new book, "More Than You Can Handle: A Rare Disease, A Family In Crisis, and the Cutting-Edge Medicine that Cured the Incurable."

When their two-month-old baby falls ill, parents Miguel Sancho and Felicia Morton discovered that their child's seemingly ordinary symptoms turn out to signal a rare and lethal immune deficiency. Their son faced chronic granulomatous disease (CGD). With Sebastian at constant risk of the deadly infection, the family spent much of the next six years in some degree of self-quarantine, with all its attendant anxieties and stressors, as they struggle to keep their son alive.

Ultimately Sebastian is saved with a stem cell transplant using discarded umbilical cord blood, a technique pioneered and practiced by the medical wizards at Duke University Hospital.
