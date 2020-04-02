Health & Fitness

$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Texas city

LAREDO, Texas -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

MORE: US Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
EMBED More News Videos

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."


This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

MORE: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: New testing sites to open as LA County cases rise to 4,045
USNS Mercy in Port of LA admits total of 15 patients so far
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Doctor answers most Googled questions about COVID-19
How to navigate through financial trouble amid COVID-19 crisis
Carson suspends bus service, urges LA Metro to follow suit
Show More
Plan to house homeless COVID-19 patients at OC hotel sparks backlash
Herd immunity: How it will help slow coronavirus spread
Studio City school using 3D printers to make face masks
CA unemployment claims hit historic high
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
More TOP STORIES News