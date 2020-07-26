1st firefighter paramedic with the Los Angeles Fire Department dies from COVID-19, agency confirms

With profound sadness we announce death of Firefighter III/Paramedic Jose M. Perez, from complications of COVID-19 on 7.25.2020 He was a 16.5 yr veteran He is survived by his wife and 3 children Chief Terrazas & entire LAFD send deepest & most sincere condolences to Perez family. pic.twitter.com/Ed7V83UxXL