1st firefighter paramedic with the Los Angeles Fire Department dies from COVID-19, agency confirms

Firefighter paramedic Jose M. Perez, 44, had been with the department for more than 16 years. He passed away Saturday at a local hospital from complications of COVID-19, according to an LAFD statement.
With profound sadness we announce death of Firefighter III/Paramedic Jose M. Perez, from complications of COVID-19 on 7.25.2020 He was a 16.5 yr veteran He is survived by his wife and 3 children Chief Terrazas & entire LAFD send deepest & most sincere condolences to Perez family. pic.twitter.com/Ed7V83UxXL— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 26, 2020
Fellow firefighters gave a final salute to their fallen brother overnight as they took part in a procession for Perez to Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.
Perez is survived by his wife and three children.
As of Friday, 145 employees of the fire department have tested positive for the virus. Over 100 have since recovered and returned to duty, while the remaining employees are isolated and recovering at home.
The news came one day after the Los Angeles Police Department announced its first death of a sworn police officer due to COVID-19.