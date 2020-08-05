Health & Fitness

28 employees at Westlake Food 4 Less store test positive for COVID-19, organizers say

Workers want Kroger to make sure safety measures are enforced inside stores.
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Food 4 Less workers and some community members will hold a rally in Westlake Wednesday morning to call for more safety protections against COVID-19.

The demonstration will be outside a Westlake Food 4 Less store where organizers with UFCW Local 770 say at least 28 workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Workers want Kroger, which owns Food 4 Less and Ralphs, to make sure safety measures are enforced inside stores.

They also want the company to provide regular testing for employees and provide timely information about infections.

Organizers say the cases at the Westlake store is the second outbreak at a Kroger-owned store in Los Angeles. They claim more than 25 grocery workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a Ralphs store at 7257 W. Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

Eyewitness News reached out to Kroger for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswestlakelos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
Technical issue causing CA to under-report COVID-19 cases
City files environmental case against South LA oil company
Covered California: state health service says premiums stay nearly the same in 2021
LA County will not consider school reopening waivers
5 residents allege LAPD wrongfully labeled them as gang members
IE school district ready to reopen classrooms if granted waiver
Show More
Ed Buck faces new charges in case involving prostitution, drugs
California's boat business is booming amid pandemic
Compton leaders demand investigation into rogue deputies
COVID-19: Airline cabin design features seats that change color
LA County board asking voters to divert budget in move sheriff calls 'defunding' the LASD
More TOP STORIES News