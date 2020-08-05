28 employees at Westlake Food 4 Less store test positive for COVID-19, organizers say

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Food 4 Less workers and some community members will hold a rally in Westlake Wednesday morning to call for more safety protections against COVID-19.
The demonstration will be outside a Westlake Food 4 Less store where organizers with UFCW Local 770 say at least 28 workers have tested positive for coronavirus.
Workers want Kroger, which owns Food 4 Less and Ralphs, to make sure safety measures are enforced inside stores.
They also want the company to provide regular testing for employees and provide timely information about infections.
Organizers say the cases at the Westlake store is the second outbreak at a Kroger-owned store in Los Angeles. They claim more than 25 grocery workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a Ralphs store at 7257 W. Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.
Eyewitness News reached out to Kroger for comment but did not immediately hear back.
