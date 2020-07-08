Coronavirus California

3 more California counties added to COVID-19 watch list, Gov. Newsom announces

By Alix Martichoux
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced another three counties were added to the state's watch list of areas of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Napa, San Benito and Yolo counties were all added, bringing the total to 26. Several of the others are in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

PHASE 4: When will California enter Phase 4 of reopening? Experts weigh in

Newsom spent the bulk of his press conference Wednesday addressing the issues of hospital capacity and protective equipment. He said the state has been successful at maximizing hospital capacity and establishing alternative care sites since March.

That extra hospital capacity has started to look more and more necessary; COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown 44% and ICU admissions have increased by 34% over the last two weeks, the governor said.

The governor also said that California saw 11,694 new COVID-19 cases on July 7, one of the largest daily totals for the state. He noted that the number includes a backlog reported from labs in L.A County.


Last week, the governor ordered the closures of bars, indoor restaurants, zoos and museums in counties that have been on the state's watch list for more than three days. At the time, that applied to 19 counties, or about 70% of the state's population.

The state now has more than 277,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen nearly 6,500 people die of the virus.

MORE: Newsom insists California did not reopen too soon
