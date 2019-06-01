At least 5 other LAPD officers showing symptoms of typhoid fever, AP reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, and at least five other officers are showing symptoms, according to the Associated Press.
All six officers work in the Central Division Station, the same place fined for unsanitary working conditions earlier this month.
The division polices downtown L.A., including Skid Row, where hundreds of homeless people camp on the streets.
The LAPD says the division is being disinfected, and officials are reviewing the state's report that found health violations at the station.
