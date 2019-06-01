Health & Fitness

At least 5 other LAPD officers showing symptoms of typhoid fever, AP reports

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, and at least five other officers are showing symptoms, according to the Associated Press.

All six officers work in the Central Division Station, the same place fined for unsanitary working conditions earlier this month.

The division polices downtown L.A., including Skid Row, where hundreds of homeless people camp on the streets.

The LAPD says the division is being disinfected, and officials are reviewing the state's report that found health violations at the station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyillnesslapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News