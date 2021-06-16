Reopening California

Gov. Newsom announces 50,000 Six Flags tickets in new vaccine incentive

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom to speak as CA's reopening is met with exuberance

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced yet another vaccine Wednesday a day after California fully reopened its economy. The governor spoke from Six Flags Magic Mountain as he announced the next 50,000 Californians to get vaccinated will get a free ticket to any of Six Flags' theme parks.

Those tickets aren't transferrable and can't be resold, Newsom said. It's a $4.5 million value, according to the governor.

The theme park tickets are the latest in a series of incentives big and small to get vaccinated.

The governor is speaking at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Watch live in the media player above.

On Tuesday, the same day when most statewide coronavirus restrictions were lifted, Newsom hosted an event at Universal Studios where ten vaccinated residents each won $1.5 million as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" incentive program.

The state is also still giving away $50 gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated. They set aside 2 million of those gift cards and only 924,000 have been handed out -- leaving more than 1 million still up for grabs.

"Turns out these incentives have worked," Newsom said. "California lays claim as one of the only states that's seen a week-over-week increase in vaccination doses."

The governor reported a 22% increase in doses administered week-over-week.

EMBED More News Videos

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was at Universal Studios to declare that the state has reopened for business.



Since the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program launched, roughly 2 million doses have been given -- about 840,000 starting the process for the first time. Nearly 40 million doses have been given in total, with more than 70% of adults getting at least one dose.

Gov. Newsom says vaccinated California workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
EMBED More News Videos

There is still some confusion when it comes to what businesses and their employees must do in the workplace.



Elizabeth Munoz contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthvaccinesvacationcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californialotterycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Poll: Most Californians say the state is ready to reopen
LA seeing lowest COVID-19 rate of U.S. metro areas
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M to celebrate reopening
TOP STORIES
As heat wave raises concerns, man detained in Thousand Oaks fire
Man killed, girl injured in South LA shooting
CA single father gets new appraisal for $150K more in value
Chase ends with deputy shooting on 215 Fwy near Menifee
UCSD grad's photos in fields serve as inspiration
Woman attacked in suspected hate crime in Culver City
Teen rescued from chimney after being locked out
Show More
No masks means working through 'trust issues,' doctors say
LIVE: Putin addresses Russia after hours of talks with Biden
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
Some SoCal cities see record temps during heat wave
Project Teens Teach: SoCal teens create free tutoring program
More TOP STORIES News