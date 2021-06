Gov. Newsom announces 50,000 Six Flags tickets in new vaccine incentive

EMBED >More News Videos California Gov. Gavin Newsom was at Universal Studios to declare that the state has reopened for business.

There is still some confusion when it comes to what businesses and their employees must do in the workplace.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced yet another vaccine Wednesday a day after California fully reopened its economy. The governor spoke from Six Flags Magic Mountain as he announced the next 50,000 Californians to get vaccinated will get a free ticket to any of Six Flags' theme parks.Those tickets aren't transferrable and can't be resold, Newsom said. It's a $4.5 million value, according to the governor.The theme park tickets are the latest in a series of incentives big and small to get vaccinated.On Tuesday, the same day when most statewide coronavirus restrictions were lifted , Newsom hosted an event at Universal Studios where ten vaccinated residents each won $1.5 million as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" incentive program.The state is also still giving away $50 gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated. They set aside 2 million of those gift cards and only 924,000 have been handed out -- leaving more than 1 million still up for grabs."Turns out these incentives have worked," Newsom said. "California lays claim as one of the only states that's seen a week-over-week increase in vaccination doses."The governor reported a 22% increase in doses administered week-over-week.Since the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program launched, roughly 2 million doses have been given -- about 840,000 starting the process for the first time. Nearly 40 million doses have been given in total, with more than 70% of adults getting at least one dose.