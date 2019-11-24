6 passengers medically evaluated after falling ill aboard docked cruise ship at Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were medically evaluated after they reported falling ill while on board a docked cruise ship at the Port of Los Angeles Sunday morning.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident on the Norwegian cruise ship, which was reported shortly after 9 a.m., to examine "several persons who have been ill." Officials said the passengers were disembarked from the ship but none of them showed signs of life-threatening symptoms.
Four out of the six passengers who requested further medical treatment were transported to local hospitals, fire officials said.
A cause or source of the reported illness was not determined.
A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line issued the following statement: "The safety, security and well-being of our guests and crew is our number one priority. As such, we operate at the very highest public health standards. During Norwegian Joy's Panama Canal sailing, a few guests on board experienced a stomach related illness. To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures. As always, we will continue to monitor this situation."
