Health & Fitness

American Medical Association recognizes racism as threat to public health

The American Medical Association has recognized racism as an urgent threat to public health.

The professional association represents tens of thousand of doctors.

It is pledging to work on dismantling racist policies and practices in health care.

"The AMA recognizes that racism negatively impacts and exacerbates health inequities among historically marginalized communities. Without systemic and structural-level change, health inequities will continue to exist, and the overall health of the nation will suffer," said AMA Board Member Willarda V. Edwards, MD, MBA.

Marginalized communities in the U.S. tend to have shorter lifespans, more chronic illness, higher maternal and infant mortality, and less access to care, said the AMA.

SEE ALSO: San Francisco officials vote unanimously to ban racially-motivated 911 calls
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Supervisors passed a bill today that will make false racially-charged 911 reports illegal.



The AMA plans to create a set of best practices to mitigate the impacts of racism on patients and providers.

The AMA's commitments include things like support of ending the practice of using race as a proxy for biology or genetics in medical education, research and clinical practice, and supporting research that promotes antiracist strategies to mitigate algorithmic bias in medicine.

"As physicians and leaders in medicine, we are committed to optimal health for all, and are working to ensure all people and communities reach their full health potential," Dr. Edwards said. "Declaring racism as an urgent public health threat is a step in the right direction toward advancing equity in medicine and public health, while creating pathways for truth, healing, and reconciliation."

RELATED:
Our America: Living While Black
EMBED More News Videos

See extraordinary personal journeys of Black families and individuals across America rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success in "Our America: Living While Black."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalracismhealth careu.s. & worldrace in america
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to ponder curfew amid COVID surge
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
COVID-19 testing begins at LAX amid expanded testing
24-year-old woman, unborn baby killed in Wilmington shooting
Homeless families who sheltered in vacant LA homes can now legally occupy them
CA mom unable to feed kids after EDD freezes legitimate account
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
Show More
Chase suspect found hiding in East LA home after ditching car
Mayor Garcetti: COVID-19 situation in LA is 'dangerous'
Suspect allegedly shoots at CHP during chase on 101 Fwy
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Morongo Valley
More TOP STORIES News