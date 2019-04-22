Health & Fitness

More than a dozen American Airlines passengers hospitalized

BOSTON, Mass. -- An American Airlines flight from Miami to Boston ended with more than a dozen passengers in the hospital Sunday morning.

A Massachusetts Port Authority official said 16 people on the flight were transported to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services after the plane landed at Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts General Hospital said 14 passengers were admitted as patients, WCVB reports. As of Sunday evening, five had been released and the rest were listed in good condition.

Most were members of a school group, who were reportedly suffering some sort of stomach ailment. It may be linked to something they ate while visiting the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador over the weekend.

Boston EMS said their symptoms were minor. One passenger told WCVB people were vomiting on the plane. Everyone is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsamerican airlines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News