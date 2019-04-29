Health & Fitness

Anti-vaccination groups are using an episode from "The Brady Bunch" to promote their cause

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Groups against vaccinations are using an old episode of "The Brady Bunch" to promote their cause, specifically the episode where the Brady kids catch measles and Marcia says, "If you have to get sick, you sure can't beat the measles."

The actress behind the role, Maureen McCormick, has since spoken out against the group's use of her character's image, saying she believes in vaccinations.
