Artesia hosts pop-up vaccine clinic near Cerritos Mall

I got the vaccine. What's next?

ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Long lines formed early Monday morning at Artesia Park, near the Cerritos Mall.

The city of Artesia joined the L.A. County Sheriffs Department's Community Advisory Council to host a COVID vaccination clinic.

"The sooner you get vaccinated I think the better," Tina Reyes said after getting her first shot.

Diane and Clayton Young are also received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday. They said it will make them feel more comfortable returning to the activities they love and miss.



"If we ever want to go to a Ducks hockey game or an Angels baseball game I felt we really had to have it," said Diane.

"To be able to go to dinner and have friends and family over," Clayton added.

Eligible participants are people 50 and older, health care workers, emergency responders and employees in food and agriculture, janitorial services, education and childcare.

RELATED | Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine eligibility also includes individuals with health conditions and disabilities.
The clinic is set to run through 5 p.m. Monday, with a goal of vaccinating several hundred residents. It's a glimmer of hope for the future.

"Back to normal life I guess you know. Being able to, hopefully in the future don't have to wear a mask," Reyes said.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ups are accepted. Organizers say they will return on April 15 for another vaccination clinic.

The pop-up will be back in three weeks, so residents who get their shots Monday can receive their second doses.

To make an appointment, visit www.caprepmod.org.

Artesia Park is located at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue.

RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.



The video in the featured media above is from a previous report.
