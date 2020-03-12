Health & Fitness

Beverly Hills church closes after rector tests positive for coronavirus

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Beverly Hills church has closed down and congregants are being notified that the rector has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Rev. Janet Broderick with All Saints' Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills is hospitalized and is undergoing treatment, according to the church.

Broderick became rector at the church in June 2019.

The church on Camden Drive is very well-known in that community. It is now closed and all services have been suspended, pending guidance from the LA County Public Health Department.

The church posted a note from Broderick on its website indicating she is recovering.

"I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend," she wrote.

The church says Broderick and several other church members recently attended a religious conference in Louisville, Kentucky attended by more than 500 people. One of the attendees was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

When Broderick first became ill, the church says she was treated for a viral syndrome. But after the information came out about the conference, she sought further testing at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. She was moved to the ICU and tested for COVID-19, which returned with positive results for the virus.
