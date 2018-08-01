Those attending the weekly farmer's market in Manhattan Beach had a chance to give back.The Red Cross Bloodmobile was among the more than 50 vendors at the popular market.The American Red Cross says its blood supply gets dangerously low in the winter and summer months. The Red Cross is urging people to give blood or platelets now and help sustain a sufficient community blood supply this summer.About 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, but less than 10 percent donate.The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes.