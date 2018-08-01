HEALTH & FITNESS

Red Cross receives blood donations at Manhattan Beach farmer's market

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
Those attending the weekly farmer's market in Manhattan Beach had a chance to give back.


The Red Cross Bloodmobile was among the more than 50 vendors at the popular market.

The American Red Cross says its blood supply gets dangerously low in the winter and summer months. The Red Cross is urging people to give blood or platelets now and help sustain a sufficient community blood supply this summer.

About 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, but less than 10 percent donate.

The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfarmers marketfarmer’s marketsblood donationsblood drivehealthLos Angeles CountyManhattan Beach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Beauty Bus gives compassion, hope to SoCal hospital patients
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Book explains how mental health can reduce stress
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Ohio Chipotle
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
2 arrested for stealing thousands of items from Valley cars
Ventura County Fair features rides, music, deep-fried food
Accused NYC killer caught in NoHo says he hears voices in his head
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Hemet WWII veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Demand for crossover SUVs continues to grow
Sara Bareilles puts music on the menu of new show 'Waitress'
Show More
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
LA begins licensing marijuana growers after long delay
Residents fight to keep trees on Hollywood street
Fontana police hoping new video leads to car vandalism suspects
Sexual harassment settlement reached with company Alorica
More News