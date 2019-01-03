HEALTH & FITNESS

Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns

If you take medicine for blood pressure, there's a new recall you should know about. (Shutterstock)

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc., has issued another voluntary recall of medications used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure due to the possible presence of a cancer-causing substance in the pills.

The company said 80 lots are affected: two lots of Valsartan tablets, 26 lots of amlodipine and valsartan combination tablets, and 52 lots of valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) combination tablets.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the tablets are being recalled "due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug product."

The impurity found in the finished products is N-nitrosodiethylamine or NDEA, which has been deemed a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

NDEA can be found in certain natural foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes.

So far, no injuries or adverse effects have been reported.

Those taking the medications should continue to do so until they can speak with a pharmacist or physician about alternate forms of treatment.

See the chart below for a full list of affected products

