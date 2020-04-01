Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Americans drinking more alcohol than usual during COVID-19 pandemic, report says

Fighting coronavirus with Corona - or other forms of alcohol? Looks that way. Nielsen reports sales of booze in the U.S. rose 55% in the week ending March 21.

Among the biggest categories chosen by those trying to boost their spirits were spirits - with tequila, gin and pre-mixed cocktails leading the way. Sales in those categories jumped 75% compared to the same period last year.

Wine sales are up 66% and beer sales foamed up 42%. And it appears people are getting alcohol while practicing social distancing; Nielsen says online alcohol sales are up 243%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswineshelter in placeu.s. & worlddrinkingbeerresearchalcohol
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 update: CA schools will stay closed through end of school year - LIVE
9-year-old boy puts mask, gloves on Christmas wishlist
Internet technician exposed twin boys to coronavirus
BHPD finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: CA schools will stay closed through end of school year - LIVE
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
5 Freeway closed in the Grapevine after tanker truck crash
Here's what SoCal residents need to know about rent amid COVID-19 outbreak
Dodger games to be broadcast on DirecTV, ending blackout
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Show More
Ralphs parent company shows workers appreciation with 'hero bonus'
Coronavirus: Long Beach launches online program to help workers find jobs
Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers
Zantac to be removed from shelves: FDA
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
More TOP STORIES News