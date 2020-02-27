Coronavirus

Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control

As COVID-19 has spread, so have certain rumors, myths and other pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control is encouraging the public to "share facts, not fear" and provided the following information on its website to debunk certain mistruths that are spreading:

Fact 1: Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity.
People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19 than any other American. Help stop fear by letting people know that being of Asian descent does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.

Fact 2: The risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is currently low.
Some people who have traveled to places where many people have gotten sick with COVID-19 may be monitored by health officials to protect their health and the health of other people in the community.

Fact 3: Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19 coronavirus information for Americans

Fact 4: You can help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms:
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Seek medical advice if you have traveled to China in the past 14 days and feel sick. Call ahead before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Fact 5: There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.


Source: CDC.gov

Video via AccuWeather
