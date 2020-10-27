California added back to NY, NJ and CT Travel Advisory requiring travelers to quarantine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7047168" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> United Airlines says the risk of COVID-19 exposure onboard its aircraft is "virtually non-existent" after a new study finds that when masks are worn there is only a 0.003% chance particles from a passenger can enter the passenger's breathing space who is sitting beside them.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- California has been added back to the Tri-State Travel Advisory requiring travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine for two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, California was removed from the list of states requiring quarantine on September 15, but was added once again on Tuesday.The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.Governors Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont recently formed a pact to act as a region and not be eligible for individual quarantine lists.All three governors released a joint statement:"Our states have worked together successfully in combating this pandemic since the beginning and we'll continue to do so. The travel advisory was designed to keep our respective states safe, with the understanding that we are a connected region, dependent on each other when it comes to commerce, education, and health care. We're urging all of our residents to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states at this time, but will not subject residents of our states to a quarantine if coming from a neighboring state. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have among the lowest infection rates in the country because we have based our approaches to controlling the spread on science and data, and we will continue to do so."There are currently 45 states and territories that meet the criteria for the Tri-State Travel Advisory, though only 41 are on the quarantine list, including:--Alabama--Alaska--Arizona--Arkansas--California--Colorado--Delaware--Florida--Georgia--Guam--Idaho--Illinois--Indiana--Iowa--Kansas--Kentucky--Louisiana--Maryland--Michigan--Minnesota--Mississippi--Missouri--Montana--Nebraska--New Mexico--Nevada--North Carolina--North Dakota--Ohio--Oklahoma--Puerto Rico--Rhode Island--South Carolina--South Dakota--Tennessee--Texas--Utah--Virginia--West Virginia--Wisconsin--Wyoming--Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts meet the criteria for the list but are not currently on itTravelers to New York from the states that are on the list must provide a location form before they leave the airport. The airlines will hand it out on the plane and it is available online. Travelers entering New York state must give the form to officials at the airport. The form must include where you came from and where you're going before you leave the airport.The contact form will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York. A traveler who leaves the airport without providing the information will receive a summons immediately and a $2,000 fine. A traveler who leaves the airport without filling out the information will also be brought to hearing in order to complete mandatory quarantine.The Tri-State quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.The advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.